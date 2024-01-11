Shah Rukh Khan On Playing A Negative Character In Future: 'Will Make Sure He Dies A Dog's Death'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who ended 2023 on a blockbuster note with the release of his film Dunki, began the new year on a high note as well. At a recent event hosted by News18, the actor was honored with The Indian of the Year award. While receiving the award, the actor expressed his gratitude while also talking about the kind of characters he has played throughout his career. The Jawan star expressed his thoughts on playing a negative role again in the future. The actor stressed that if he were to play a negative character, he would make sure that the character “dies a dog's death.” Talking at the event, the Jawan star said, "I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog's death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side.”

He continued, “I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn't topple my apple cart anytime soon.”

To those wondering, Shah Rukh Khan was seen playing negative characters in the early days of his career, in films like Darr, Anjaam, Baazigar etc.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had an eventful 2023. All three releases of the actor in the last year performed exceedingly well at the box office. His latest film, which released in December was Dunki.Dunki marked the actor's first collaboration with actors like Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. In Dunki, SRK played the role of Hardy, who goes out of his way to help his friends.