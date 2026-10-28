Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor To Bring Back <i>Chammak Challo</i> Nostalgia In <i>King</i>: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King marks his reunion with longtime collaborators, including Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone. Now, Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number with the superstar. The two actors, who previously shared screen space in Ra.One and gave fans the much-loved track Chammak Challo, are set to collaborate again after years.

According to a Variety report, the shoot for the track began in Mumbai on October 27. The grand dance number is mounted on a large scale and is expected to be one of the highlights of the action entertainer.

“The shooting started today, October 27. The track promises to bring back the magic of their iconic dance numbers like ‘Chammak Challo,' with international dancers also said to be coming on board," a source told the publication.

While details of the reported dance number have yet to be revealed, the possible reunion has added to the buzz surrounding Siddharth Anand's King. Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have previously worked together in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Ra.One.

The reported song shoot comes as the makers shared a new poster featuring Shah Rukh in a rugged avatar. The actor sports tousled blonde hair, a bloodied chest and distressed clothing as flames, sparks and wreckage surround him.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, SRK wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING," seemingly a nod to his popular song Baadshah O Baadshah from the 1999 film Baadshah.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The film will be released in theatres on December 24.