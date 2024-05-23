Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Much Better, Will Soon Be Up And Cheering' In IPL Finals, Says Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shared this image. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke. The superstar was visited by wife Gauri Khan and friend Juhi Chawla. Shah Rukh Khan was taken to KD hospital after the actor suffered a heat stroke during Tuesday's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s IPL match. Juhi Chawla, who co-owns the IPL team KKR, shared an update on SRK's health and she told News18, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."

"The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital," news agency IANS quoted sources as saying.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have a friendship that has lasted decades. She was one of his earliest co-stars and they worked together in hit films - such as Darr and Yes Boss - They ventured into production together with the now-defunct production company Dreamz Unlimited. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan also invested together in the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.