Shah Rukh Khan, Hospitalised Due To Heat Stroke, Visited By Gauri Khan In Ahmedabad

Gauri Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke on Wednesday. "The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celsius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital," news agency IANS reported, quoting sources. Now, in a video posted by a fan page on X (previously known as Twitter) Gauri Khan can be seen paying a visit to her husband at the Ahmedabad. In the video, the designer-producer can be seen looking worried as she reaches the hospital with a security guard following her inside.

This is the video we are talking about:

Gauri Khan has reached KD hospital to see #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/fDUodO4y6i — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) May 22, 2024

The actor's dear friend and actress Juhi Chawla also visited the actor at the hospital, news agency IANS reported.

For the unversed, The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), celebrated the team's triumph on Tuesday night with a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the audience following KKR's impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which secured their place in the IPL 2024 finals. The official Instagram pages of KKR and the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared pictures and videos of the family's celebratory walk. SRK chants filled the stadium, and Shah Rukh delighted fans with his iconic open-arms pose. KKR's official Instagram page shared snapshots of Shah Rukh Khan thanking fans, captioning them with, "Our lucky charm, our King Khan!"

Take a look at the post below:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Dunki. His upcoming movie, reportedly titled King, is anticipated to feature him alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. Music for the film is rumoured to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. However, an official announcement regarding King is still awaited.