Shah Rukh Khan Fan Asked The Actor To Review His Tattoo. 'Looks Like My Cheque Book,' He Replied

Shah Rukh Khan shared this selfie. (courtesy: iamsrk)

When Shah Rukh Khan hosts a Twitter AMA session, expect a few hilarious replies from the actor and in this case, multiple ROFL answers. The actor expected some "sweeter, irrelevant and fun" questions on Monday's session and his fans clearly understood the assignment. A fan of Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture collage of all the SRK tattoos that he has (most of them were signatures of the actor). "One word for my tattoos? Love you," read the fan's tweet. SRK answered in more than a word and a dash of his signature humour. "Your arm looks like my cheque book," replied Shah Rukh Khan.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Your arm looks like my cheque book!!! https://t.co/u0MmmO268h — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

The actor started the session on Twitter and wrote: "So far so good...Pathaan. For years we are doing #AskSRK let's do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant and fun maybe even what you #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let's go! Happy hours (15 mins)."

So far So good....#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let's do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let's go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins ) — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

SRK signed off the #AskSRK session with this tweet: "Bye everyone. Thanks for your time. May God bless you all. Have to start working out now....body bula rahi hai... Hate it now when I don't have the six pack! See you guys in the theatres. #Pathaan."

Bye everyone. Thanks for your time. May God bless you all. Have to start working out now....body bula rahi hai...hate it now when I don't have the six pack! See you guys in the theatres. #Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.