Shah Rukh Khan's Favourite Bollywood Scene? This Iconic One Starring Amitabh Bachchan

Need a dose of Shah Rukh Khan to make your Monday less mundane? Guess your wish just came true. The 57-year-old actor conducted an entertaining session of Ask SRK today afternoon and let his fan a little more inside his head. In this session, along with talking about his wife and kids, the superstar was also seen giving exam preparation advice to kids as well as hailing his female co-stars for their support during the filming of romantic scenes. However, it is this particular tweet that had us hooked. On being asked by a Twitter user about his favorite scene from a non-SRK movie, the superstar was quick to reply that he loved Amitabh Bachchan's scene from Amar Akbar Anthony where he had said these dialogues, "Maine doh maara bhai par solid maara na..(I hit twice but those two hits were solid)". Shah Rukh was referring to an action scene from this 1977 film in which Amitabh Bachchan is lodged inside the jail after having a fight sequence with Vinod Khanna, who plays a cop. See the tweet here.

Mr Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony….‘Maine doh maara bhai par solid maara na…' https://t.co/tsCfiDBV5s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

For those who are curious, here is the scene Shah Rukh Khan was talking about.

To the one's who have not watched AAA, this is the scene @iamsrk was talking about. https://t.co/CwF0h9MpBIpic.twitter.com/lLErpFMi4f — Shefali (@DrShefali23) February 20, 2023

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweet, fans started dropping heart emoticons, many even conjectured that Shah Rukh Khan's favorite actor is indeed Amitabh Bachchan. A look at some of the replies.

Much like the previous session, this time as well, his wife Gauri Khan made it to the list of questions. A fan asked SRK: "What's your secret of a good married life? #askSRK." To this, the actor replied sweetly, "Gauri has the simplest heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love." SRK often answers questions related to Gauri or his kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam during #AskSRK sessions.

Check out the recent Twitter exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and a fan below:

Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love https://t.co/nZV3CbGPxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Some questions about his latest commercially successful film Pathaan were also asked. One such was when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the scenes in Pathaan he found the hardest. The actor revealed, "The body shots...I was very shy and very cold!!"

This time, the 57-year-old actor also decided to address the reports about him owning “luxury and cool cars.” When a user asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?”. The actor had the perfect reply. He tweeted: “Actually I don't have any cool cars… Except Hyundai, of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.” FYI: the actor is also the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.