Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 27: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Set To Break Rs 500 Crore Record

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan isn't done shattering box office records. Now in its fourth week, the film is set to breach the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office, the first Hindi film to do so. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that at the end of today's business, Pathaan will have made its fifth century; the total earned till yesterday is Rs 498.95 crore with ticket sales on Monday (Day 27) adding up to Rs 1.20 crore. The combined business of the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Pathaan already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark last week. The film's worldwide gross is also set to cross Rs 1,000 crore, another milestone. Pathaan released on January 25.

"Pathaan will breach Rs 500 crore mark today (fourth Tuesday, Day 28). First Hindi film to achieve this target. Also, fastest to hit Rs 500 crore (Hindi, Nett BOC). (Week 4) Friday 2.20 crore, Saturday 3.25 crore, Sunday 4.15 crore, Monday 1.20 crore. Total: Rs 498.95 crore. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Pathaan will breach ₹ 500 cr mark today [fourth Tue; Day 28]…

⭐️ FIRST #Hindi film to achieve this target.

⭐️ Also, FASTEST to hit ₹ 500 cr [#Hindi, Nett BOC].

[Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 498.95 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/IPZEMKnAfQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2023

The current total made by Pathaan in all three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – is Rs 516.92 crore at the domestic box office. See Taran Adarsh's tweet:

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe also containing Salman Khan's Tiger films and War. Shah Rukh Khan stars as a RAW agent who tackles a terror threat from Jim, played by John Abraham, with help from Deepika Padukone's character. Salman makes a special appearance as Tiger.