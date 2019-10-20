Shah Rukh Khan And Other Celebs Share Pics From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gandhi Event

PM Narendra Modi with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at his New Delhi residence on Saturday and who's who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, among others, marked their presence at the event. PM Modi interacted with the celebrities to discuss initiatives to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals through the film industry (more on that later). His initiatives were hailed by the film fraternity, who later shared photos and videos from the event and thanked PM Modi for organizing a "wonderful interaction." Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan and wrote: "Thank you Narendra Modi for hosting us and having such an open discussion on Change Within and the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the messages of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!"

Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackie Shroff, Varun Sharma, Kapil Sharma, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Anurag Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and many others were present at the event. They shared pictures from the interaction on social media and expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for giving them an opportunity to bring about change in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the father of the nation by releasing a cultural video with "Change Within" theme. The 100-second video is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, his teachings and the values he strongly promoted. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the video, PM Modi tweeted: "The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi! #ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji's message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu."

The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi!#ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji's message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu. pic.twitter.com/cS0RRekqTd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

PM Modi also shared several pictures with the fraternity and wrote that the "interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons was fruitful."

During the event, Aamir Khan assured the PM that the film industry will "do more to popularise the ideals of Bapu" and said: "I want to appreciate PM Modi for thinking about this effort. As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more." Shah Rukh Khan said: "I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi Ji to India and the world."

The actors and the filmmakers also thanked the Prime Minister for bringing the industry together for such a great cause. "When we make films, there are moments we wonder why are we doing this? Filmmakers are lost. Today, we got a reason a direction and all the creative people here are extremely upbeat after the session," said Anurag Basu while Ekta Kapoor said: "Pehli baar aisa laga humari industry ko hum se zyada koi jaanta hai aur hume prerit kr raha hai that we can go ahead and do something for the society."

October 2 marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat in 1869.

