Shah Rukh Khan And Alia Bhatt Send Prayers For Punjab Flood Victims: "The Spirit Of Punjab Shall Never Break"

Punjab is currently facing the wrath of devastating floods unleashed by the monsoon rains. From damaged properties to several parts of the state being completely submerged, the crisis has prompted many celebrities to extend their support and prayers to the flood-hit victims.

What's Happening

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to express his sorrow and shared how his heart goes out to those affected in Punjab.

He wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all."

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt had also penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram stories, saying, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Other Celebrities Who Extended Their Support To Punjab

Several other prominent stars took to their official social media handles to express their solidarity with the people of Punjab as they cope with the crisis.

Karan Johar wrote, "It's been a tough time for our friends and family in Punjab with the brutality of the floods. Sending my prayers and strength to overcome this adversity. Please do your part in any way possible and share only verified information."

Ajay Devgn said, "It's truly heartbreaking to witness the distress caused by the floods in the North. My thoughts are with all those impacted. I hope assistance reaches the affected areas swiftly."

Vicky Kaushal penned, "Scrolling and seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakhshē."

In a Nutshell

Punjab is witnessing its worst floods in decades, with the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflowing in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. All 23 districts of Punjab have been declared flood-hit. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their sorrow and extend support to the flood-hit victims.

