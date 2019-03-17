Shabana Azmi Says Homosexuality In Films Has Come A Long Way From Fire To Made In Heaven

Highlights
- Shabana Azmi's 'Fire' was criticised when it released
- "I always believe films are reflection of our society," said Shabana
- "I have to say that space has opened up," she added
From 1996 when her film Fire showcased a homosexual relationship to 2019 when a web series like Made In Heaven has tackled the LGBTQ subject with deft, veteran actress Shabana Azmi has witnessed a change worth applauding.
When Deepa Mehta's Fire had released, the film was opposed by the orthodox sections of the Indian society.
In hindsight, Shabana told IANS here: "Look, that film released in 1996. Since then if I look at the journey till Made In Heaven, which is a recent example, I have to say that space has opened up, really."
"I always believe that films are a reflection of our society and good films can influence society. There is a relation... but there is an acceptance and that has to be applauded."
While in Fire, Shabana played a housewife named Radha who falls in love with her sister-in-law, in the American independent film Signature Move, she essayed a mother to a girl who is lesbian.
The latter film is about how with time, the mother tries to be compassionate towards her child when she comes out of the closet.
Shabana said: "Parental support is needed when a youngster is coming out of the closet. I would suggest a film ('Evening Shadows') by Sridhar (Rangayan)... It is a mother-son story."
"When the mother learns that her son is homosexual, she gets horrified. But later how they understand each other... that is a very beautiful narrative. Watching that film will surely lead to a lot of sensitisation."
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.