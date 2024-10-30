Selena Gomez Casts Vote In LA For US Presidential Elections

Selena Gomez's new Disney Channel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. The show is a sequel to the 2007 series Wizards of Waverly Place. Before attending the event, the actress-singer didn't forget to fulfil her civic duty. Selena stopped by a ballot box to cast her vote for the US Presidential elections. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, the actress encouraged her fans to vote early. In the clip, Selena was seen dressed in a shimmery red outfit, which she wore for the premiere. On her way to the location, Selena Gomez stopped by the ballot box to drop off her election ballot. She can be heard saying, “We can't go to the premiere without voting!” After casting her vote, Selena added an ‘I voted' sticker on her matching red clutch and made her way towards the red carpet.

Former President Donald Trump faces Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections.

After arriving at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere, Selena Gomez posed with familiar faces on the red carpet. She was seen interacting with her co-stars David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown. In the sequel series, Selena will reprise her role as Alex Russo, not just as a guest star but also as an executive producer.

The premise of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reflects Justin's own magical journey beyond the original series, in which he was educated by his father while navigating the ups and downs of magic with his sister, Alex. The original show revolved around a family wizard competition to see which of the Russo siblings would keep their magic into adulthood. While Alex, the naughty but skilled wizard, eventually triumphed, Justin was promoted to the prestigious position of headmaster of a wizarding school. It appears that his magical career did not last long, as he has now removed himself from that world.

The first episode of the series premiered on Disney Channel on October 29. The first eight episodes of the show will be available for streaming on Disney+ the following day.

