Alia Bhatt To Star In Gurinder Chadha's Disney Film ? Director Responds

Director Gurinder Chadha's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) is aimed at setting the record straight. A few days ago, a newspaper reported that Alia Bhatt would be collaborating with the director for an upcoming Disney movie. Now, Gurinder Chadha has refuted these rumours by sharing a picture of the actress with the text, “This is NOT TRUE. NOT SURE WHERE THIS STARTED. THE SCRIPT IS STILL IN THE WORKS. ALIA AND I HAD A MEETING BOUT ANOTHER PROJECT AND I ATTENDED HER CHARITY GALA RECENTLY. “ In the same post, the director also included the headline that she was quashing. It read, “Alia Bhatt to star in Gurinder Chadha's next, backed by Disney?”

The rumours of Alia Bhatt joining hands with Gurinder Chadha started when the director attended the actress' Hope Gala in London. Alia Bhatt hosted a charity event to support the Salaam Bombay Foundation in raising funds for underprivileged children. The filmmaker also posted a video on Instagram from the event, featuring singer Harshdeep Kaur singing the song Lal Meri Pat Rakhiyo Bhala Jhoole Lalan. Alongside the post, Gurinder wrote, “Wonderful evening for Salaam Bombay Foundation charity.”

She also tagged Harshdeep and used the hashtag “aaliabhatt” in her caption.

Soon after the event, a Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying: “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

The source continued, “After playing a singer in Bhansali's period drama (Love & War) and an undercover agent in Rawail's movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia's repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone [2023]. If things fall in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025.” But with Gurinder Chadha quashing these claims, it appears that fans will have to wait a little longer for Alia's next big Hollywood project.

Gurinder Chadha is best known for her projects like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. The director has been signed by Disney to create an original musical revolving around an Indian princess. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra and Love & War.