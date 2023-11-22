Sara Ali Khan's New Photo Album: 'Embrace Every Side Of You'

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan checked into Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). After attending the event, the actress also scooped out some me time, pictures from which she shared on her Instagram profile. The actress shred some clicks of herself from her pool time and she simply added flower and heart emojis. Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, she shared some more clicks in swimwear and wrote, "Swim, flex. Swap goggles and specs." On her Instagram stories, Sara added some close up shots of herself, accompanied by a caption that read, "Authenticity comes in all shapes, forms and colours. Embrace every side of you. Blemishes and flower buds all alike. Bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari (Indian woman is lovely in every colour)."

Sara Ali Khan recently released the first look of her film Ae Watan Mere Watan. "Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti. Presenting the motion poster of a film very very dear to my heart. A story of bravery that I believe deserves to be told- and I'm honoured to be a part of that telling.Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime, coming soon only on Prime Video," she wrote.

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.