Blockbuster Pic Alert: Jab Sara Ali Khan Met David Beckham At An Event

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: iluvmuffinss )

This picture of Sara Ali Khan and former star footballer David Beckham is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. It so happened that the two attended an event at the Meta office in Mumbai on Thursday. A clip from the event is also doing the rounds on social media, where Sara can be seen engaging in a conversation with David Beckham about work-life balance. In the clip, Sara can be heard saying, “If one is as big a celebrity as you are, it could get difficult to be seen as a human being. There is so much glamour, there is so much pressure that sometimes it's difficult to see who you are and I think for your family and children, there is this beautiful personal peace.” Responding to this, David said, “Thank you for saying that and I don't think it has been explained and talked about like this. It's a perfect description.”

This is the picture we are talking about:

sara ali khan & david beckham everyone!!!! pic.twitter.com/y9VaHkSFxr — 🍷 (@iluvmuffinss) November 16, 2023

A video from the event was also shared by Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram feed. In the clip, we can see Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan chat with David Beckham. Sara looked lovely in a white dress while the former star footballer looked dapper in a suit. For the caption, Sara wrote, "What a lovely experience to chat with the humble legend @davidbeckham. More than just the celebrity we all admire, it was so amazing to hear this philanthropist talk about equality and education for the girl child with so much care and compassion. Truly inspiring to see someone use their resources, voice and stature to try and make a difference. Here's hoping more and more people continue to do the same."

See what Sara posted:

Meanwhile, the former star football player, who is on a three-day visit to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, received a grand welcome at Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish welcome party for the player on Wednesday night.

Mostly family members of Sonam Kapoor were in attendance along with Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Adar Poonawalla at the party. Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor shared inside pictures from the party and wrote about their star-struck moments on their respective social media handles.