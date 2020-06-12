Sara Ali Khan Sums Up 2020 In Her Expectations vs Reality Post

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikha95)

Making the best use of Flashback Friday, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a set of pictures from her 2018 film Kedarnath. In of the pictures, Sara can be seen sitting pretty, with mountains in the backdrop, while in the second shot, the 24-year-old actress can be seen wearing a dress and a puffer jacket as she gets her hair styled. The third photograph appears to be from an action sequence as Sara's face is covered with a lot of paint. She hilariously captioned the post: Expectation, reality, reality in 2020." She added the hashtag #flashbackfriday and #kedarnath. Sara's post was flooded with LOL emojis. "Reality of life," wrote an Instagram user. "Relatable," added another.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan has been entertaining her fans by sharing throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, she shared a picture from her childhood days. Check it out here:

Earlier, Sara posted a video from her pre-transformation days and she wrote: "Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha."

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She also starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara's last theatrical release was Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan's impressive line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.