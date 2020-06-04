'I Thought You Were Joking': Sara Ali Khan's Comment On Varun Dhawan's Pic Will Leave You In Splits

Varun Dhawan shared this photo (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Instagram exchanges are just too much fun. Varun and Sara never fail to drop super hilarious comments on each other's pictures on Instagram. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan shared an edited picture of himself standing on the beach with a rainbow above his head. He captioned it, "The stories are true." Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan was quick to pull his leg in the comments section. Reacting to the picture, Sara commented, "Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking." She also added the wave emoticon to her comment. LOL. We can't wait to see Varun's reaction to Sara's comment. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's comment on Varun Dhawan's post.

Earlier, Sara and Varun trended a great deal when they shared pictures featuring each other after their upcoming film Coolie No 1's wrap. Sara shared a picture with Varun and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Coolie No 1. Thank you Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly." Varun Dhawan also shared a set of pictures with Sara and wrote, "It's a wrap, Sara Ali Khan. Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri Sara. Tu ladki hain ek number." Take a look:

Varun and Sara will be seen together in David Dhawan's film Coolie No 1 - this film marks their first collaboration. Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, while Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal.