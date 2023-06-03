Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Her Mimicry Video. Here's What She Wrote

A still from the video. (courtesy: dharnaaaaa)

Sara Ali Khan, busy with the promotional duties of her recently-released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, scooped some time out and reacted to a mimicry video recently. The actor re-posted a video shared by content creator Dharna Durga, in which she can be seen mimicking Sara Ali Khan's "Namaste Darshakon" series of videos, where Sara Ali Khan turns tour guide and greets her fans with folded hands. She adds a rhyme to all her posts. Recreating Sara's signature style, the content creator wrote in the caption, "Darshako meri movie ka over hua ab wait jake dekho aur dena sirf pyaar and no hate (Viewers, the wait for my movie is over, give only love and no hate)." Sara Ali Khan reposted the video on her Instagram stories and she wrote "Love this" along with multiple heart emojis.

Here's how Sara reacted to the video.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Here's the video:

Here's one video from Sara Ali Khan's "Namaste Darshakon" series for context.

In another one, she was joined by co-star Vicky Kaushal.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan recently starred in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal. Her line-up of films includes Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in the thriller Gaslight. The actress also made her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.