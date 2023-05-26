Tour Guide Sara Ali Khan Strikes Again. This Time From Kolkata

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's next stop in her “namaste darshako” series is Kolkata. The actress, who is busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with her co-star Vicky Kaushal, impressed her fans in the city with her Bengali speaking skills. She also treated them to a new and of course, unique shayari that made the fans go gaga. On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself promoting the latest track from the film – Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega. The clip starts with her greeting her fans in Bengali: “Namashkar bandhuraj. Jaisa kia ap dekh sakte hai, aami eeshi gechi Kolkata (I am in Kolkata).” She looks gorgeous in a nude-shade traditional outfit, posing against the majestic Victoria Memorial.

The actress then gets a warm welcome at an auditorium, where she again showcases her fluency in Bengali: “Namashkar Kolkata. Ami tomake bhalobasi (I love you).” “Abhi main agyi hu Kolkata, Vicky (Kaushal) ka nahi hai ata pata (I am here now in Kolkata, Vicky can be found nowhere). Usse kar dia hai maine bohot sata, isiliye aake aap sab log mujhe pata (I have tortured him a lot, that's why you all should try to woo me).” Following this, Sara dances with the crows as her song plays on the big screen in the backdrop.

In case you didn't know, Vicky Kaushal is on the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi tonight, ready to host IIFA 2023.

Sharing another page from her promotional diaries, Sara Ali Khan wrote: “Somya and Kapil lagayenge poore Bharat mein chaap. Jo nahi sunega hamara gaana usse lagega paap. Enjoy kariye Himesh Reshammiya ji ke alaap. And then let's dance main aur aap. #BabyTujhePaapLagega.”

Meanwhile, also watch the new song from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega. Here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore. The film revolves around Somya (Sara Ali Khan) and Kapil (Vicky Kaushal), a married couple heading for divorce. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi. It has been directed by Laxman Utekar and co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.