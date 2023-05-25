To Karan Johar On His Birthday, Greetings From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Other Stars

Janhvi Kapoor with Karan Johar. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Happy birthday, Karan Johar. The filmmaker turns 51. Wishes are coming in from all corners for everyone's favourite KJo. Malaika Arora has shared a picture of herself and the birthday boy on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday, my darling Karan Johar. Loads of love.” Malaika has also picked a throwback picture featuring her BFFs - Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora - and Karan Johar. The note attached to it read, “Love you, my KJo.” Malaika has also added a red heart to the picture.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Kiara Advani has picked a never-seen-before picture from her wedding album to wish Karan Johar. The pic is from Kiara's Mehndi ceremony. The birthday wish read, “Happy birthday, Karan Johar. Here's to your bestest year ahead.”

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, picked a cute pic of herself and Karan Johar to mark the special day.

Screenshot of Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday note for Karan Johar has a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Happy Birthday, Karan Johar. I can't wait for people to see the magic you have created with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is a piece of heart plus so much more…I hope this year is everything you have ever wished for and more.”

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage to wish the “king” Karan Johar. As per Sara, KJo is the “warmest, most compassionate, super funny, brilliantly intelligent and most generous and giving person. Have the best day and best year ahead.”

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster birthday note for Karan Johar was a hit.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Here's how Katrina Kaif wished “incredibly kind soul” Karan Johar.

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma also shared a special note for Karan Johar on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has released the first look posters of his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in lead roles. The film will be released on July 28.