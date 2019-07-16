Sara Ali Khan Posts Special Message For Her Teacher On Guru Purnima

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan latest Instagram post will surely bring a smile on your face. On Guru Purnima, the Kedarnath actress shared a post dedicated to her classical dance teacher Shubhada. In the picture, Sara can be seen posing right next to her teacher, who she said has taught her that "positivity with practice" leads to "growth." Dressed in a traditional cream-coloured suit, which she paired with a pink dupatta, Sara can be seen all smiles with her classical dance teacher by her side. Sharing the picture, Sara captioned it partially in Hindi: "Guru Purnima ki hardik subhkamnaye. Thank you, Shubhada Ji for trying to inculcate routine, discipline, dedication and love for our art form in me. Thank you for constantly inspiring me, sharing with me, and showing me that positivity with practice is what leads to growth. Thank you for being you."

Guru Purnima is celebrated in India on July 16. The festival aims to honour teachers who have dedicated their lives to enlightening people. The word 'gu' means darkness and 'ru' means removal of darkness. Thus, 'guru' is said to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives and guides us on the right path. This day marks the first peak of the lunar cycle after the peak of the solar cycle.

Now, take a look at Sara's post, which got over five lakh likes in just two hours.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba. She has several films lined-up. Sara will next feature in an untitled film directed by Imtiaz Ali, in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will also share screen space with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1.

