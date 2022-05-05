Sara Ali Khan In A Multi-Coloured Sequin Dress Has Left Us Absolute Speechless

A still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans whenever she shares a gorgeous picture of herself, giving a glimpse into her amazing wardrobe. Recently, the actress shared a reel video of herself on her Instagram handle, and we can't take our eyes off it. In the video, the actress is looking just stunning in a blingy-sequin mini dress and dramatic eye makeup. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings. Her blingy heels added oomph to the ensemble. In the caption, she dropped several emoticons.

Soon after Sara Ali Khan shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons, while her friend Dr Siddhant Bhargava wrote, "This dress is exactly what you told me about in the morning glittery and *****"

Here have a look:

A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself in a black blingy sequin mini dress and captioned it as "Ji Kyun? Kyunki GQ" Check out below:

On the occasion of Eid, Sara Ali Khan shared a video guiding the beginners on how to cook traditional sheer khurma and biryani. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone. From searching for ingredients and mehendi designs... to recreating old memories. Let's make this Eid even sweeter, with a little help"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Next, she will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.