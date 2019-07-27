Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal 2 Co-Star On Working In Imtiaz Ali's Film

Pranati Rai Prakash shared this picture. (Image courtesy: pranati_rai_prakash)

Budding actress Pranati Rai Prakash is excited working in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. "Imtiaz sir has been my favourite director since childhood, ever since I watched Jab We Met, and am an admirer of his art-like work - the way he captures emotions and presents love in myriad moods. Being directed by him is dream come true. I wish for many more (opportunities to work with Imtiaz Ali)," Pranati said.

She ventured into acting with the web-series Poison and made her Bollywood debut recently with Family Of Thakurganj.

The film is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, the 2009 romantic-comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor.

