Kartik Aaryan Reveals He 'Cried While Shooting Last Scene' With Director Imtiaz Ali

Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next project (tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2), revealed that he "cried while shooting the last scene" with the filmmaker, reported news agency PTI. Earlier this year, the actor completed the shooting of the yet-untitled film (which is said to be the sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal) with actress Sara Ali Khan. Speaking about his journey with the director, Kartik said he 'loves him' and got "emotional" while filming the last sequence with him. "I am excited about Imtiaz Ali's next because I'm in love with Imtiaz sir... I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing," Kartik was quoted as saying by PTI.

The actor also gives Imtiaz Ali the credit for changing his "acting process and personal mindset." Talking about how working with the director has changed his life, Kartik Aaryan said that Imtiaz Ali has changed his "thought process" a lot. He stated: "He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I'm a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I've shot for his film," reported PTI.

"Both my acting process and personal mindset have changed after working with him. I've been a fan of him since the beginning, I couldn't believe I was doing his film," he added.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali wrapped the shoot for the yet-untitled film in July this year. Kartik even shared a heartfelt note for the director and wrote: "When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho." This is what shooting with Imtiaz Ali feels like. 66 days were way too less. It's a wrap. A film I never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director."

Imtiaz Ali's next film is set in Delhi and Punjab. It is scheduled to release in February next year.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release this Friday.