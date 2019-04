'I Am Very Excited That Sara Is Working With Imtiaz Ali,' Says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights "It's a lovely movie," said Saif Ali Khan "I wish both the young stars -Sara and Kartik the best," he added Saif Ali Khan played the lead role in Love Aaj Kal

Actor Saif Ali Khan says he is very excited that his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan is working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

"It's a lovely movie and I'm very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars - Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best," Saif said in a statement.

There were reports that Saif, who was in the first instalment of Love Aaj Kal, will be seen playing the role of Kartik's father in the sequel.

Saif said, "I'd honestly want to play every role provided it's interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, I haven't signed the film contrary to the rumours."

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic-comedy film which released in 2009. It also featured Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

The sequel is scheduled to hit the screens next year.

Saif Ali Khan has several projects line up. He will be seen in Sacred Games 2, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhooth Police, Hunter and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.