Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

The only thing that “engrosses” Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday more than a camera is the dessert menu. We are not making such claims. Sara has announced it on Instagram. She has shared a collage of two pictures featuring herself, Ananya and their friends. In one of the frames, Ananya and Sara are closely looking at the dessert menu at a restaurant in Doha, Qatar. Decoding the expression on their faces, Sara wrote, “The only thing that engrosses us more than the camera is a dessert menu”. She also added an ice cream icon to it.

Reposting the picture on her Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday added an “I Will Be Your Mirror” GIF.

Wondering what Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday ordered for dessert? Sara has shared a picture featuring the mouth-watering delicacies. Take a look:

For Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday is her “most jawaan” partner. Sharing a picture featuring herself and Ananya, Sara wrote, "With my most Jawaan…” She has added sofa and pink heart emojis to the post. The two were in Qatar for an event.

Now, look at Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's “reunited” moment. Friendship goals, did we hear?

Before this, Sara Ali Khan was in Australia. From visiting the Melbourne zoo to posing outside the iconic Sydney Opera House, Sara's Oz diaries screamed travel goals from miles away. Along with a set of pictures wearing her statement white salwar kameez, Sara wrote, “The horizon changes but the Sun doesn't.”

Earlier this month, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh's birthday in Rajasthan. She also wrote a heartwarming birthday message for her mother. It read, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration.”

Sara Ali Khan has a number of projects lined up. She will make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Sara will share the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro…In Dino. The Anurag Basu film also stars Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2.