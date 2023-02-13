Sara Ali Khan's Oz Album: Pics From Sydney And Melbourne

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy - saraalikhan95)

Travel post alert. Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan. The actress is currently having a wonderful time in Australia. From paying a visit to the Melbourne zoo to enjoying her time by the beach, Sara's album screams travel goals from miles away. The opening frame features Sara standing against an enclosure. We can spot kangaroos in the background. Next, Sara is seen chilling by the beach. She also visited the iconic Opera House in Sydney. Sara, in the caption, wrote, “Sara in Sydney…And, a minute in Melbourne.” She has added a couple of emojis to amp up her post. Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi was among the first to drop a comment under the album. She wrote. “Mahsha'Allah. Love you.”

Now, take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Australia diaries:

Before this, Sara Ali Khan shared a stunning picture from her time by the beach. She picked an uber-cool neon ensemble for the beach day outing. That cap with a smiley steals the show. Don't you think? Along with the picture, Sara wrote, “Sunny. Smiley. Sydney.”

Sara Ali Khan's love for travel is no longer a secret. Before Australia, Sara jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate her mother, actress Amrita Singh's birthday. She turned 65 on February 9. To make the day a special one, Sara shared a set of two pictures with her mother and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion [heart emoji]), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration.” The hashtags read, “#strength #inspiration #purpose #number1”.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino. The film will hit the theatres on December 8. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal are part of the film. Sharing a collage featuring the entire star cast, Sara wrote, “Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023.”

Sara Ali Khan also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Gaslight in the kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next.