Sara Ali Khan Calls Mom Amrita Singh Her 'Safe Place' In Adorable Birthday Post

It's Sara Ali Khan's mom Amrita Singh's 65th birthday today (February 9), and the actress has dropped an adorable post to wish her "whole world". Sara shared two pictures (which seem to be from her Udaipur album) and wrote a note calling Amrita her "rock and sometimes cushion". In the images, Sara looks pretty in an embroidered kurta set, while Amrita can be seen in a black and white kurta set. The mother-daughter duo is happily posing for the camera amid the beautiful backdrop. Sara's birthday note read, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1." Sara tagged the location of her post as "My Safe Place".

Soon after Sara Ali Khan shared the post, her aunt and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy happy Birthday. Where's Iggy (Ibrahim Ali Khan ;) Lots of Love."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after she was spotted chatting with Kartik Aaryan. Several images are going viral on social media in which they can be seen happily talking, twinning in white t-shirts. Kartik can be seen in a white t-shirt, jeans and a checkered shirt, while Sara opts for a white crop top and black tights. The images seem to be from Udaipur, as Kartik was also in the city on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several films lineup - Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino.