The Effects Of Too Much Coffee On Sara Ali Khan, Suffered By Brother Ibrahim

Sara and Ibrahim in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram timeline has become synonymous with fun and for good reason. The actress loves to keep it real on social media and this time around, Sara has shared her love for coffee with fans. In a video shared on Instagram, Sara has posted a montage of several behind-the-scenes clips from her time at work and in each of them the actress is seen sipping on some coffee. When she is not drinking coffee, Sara is seen hopping around, irritating her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, singing tracks like Bachpan Ka Pyaar and Udd Gaye. In one of the clips, she is also seen almost dragging celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha into the swimming pool. In the caption, Sara Ali Khan wrote: “How much coffee is too much coffee?” Replying to the post, Rohan Shrestha said: “Too much coffee and I practically got thrown in the pool.”





A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of her “running” into 2023. Sharing a clip of her at the gym and running on a street, Sara wrote: “Bhagi Bhagi into 2023. Stay fit, happy and healthy! Happy new year. Keep moving and grooving. And @kamiyaah welcome to the new year same Sara,” tagging her friend.

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan shared more pictures from her London diaries, in which she is seen eating, shopping and posing. The first image features her with her friend Kamya, followed by a photo of her shopping. In the next picture, Sara is hilariously posing for the camera, followed by a picture with her brother Ibrahim. In the caption, Sara wrote, "Stay lean, Eat clean, Enjoy the green, You'll feel serene, Hai Yakeen."





To bid goodbye to 2022, Sara Ali Khan shared a video featuring several fun throwbacks. The text on the video read, "And with that 2022 season comes to an end..." In the caption, Sara wrote, "Thank you 2022. For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees."





On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled film this year. She is also part of Metro…In Dino by Anurag Kashyap.