Inside Sara Ali Khan And Mom Amrita Singh's United Kingdom Diaries

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has jetted off to the United Kingdom with her mother, Amrita Singh. The actress, on Tuesday, shared pictures on her Instagram stories that show her "happy, peaceful and relaxed." In the first image, Sara poses with her mom Amrita and hairstylist Sanky Evrus. In the image, she looks pretty in a pink co-ord set paired with a matching jacket, while her mother can be seen in a white T-shirt and pants and layered the look with a long black jacket. In the next picture, we can see her feets dipped in water. Seeing the image, it seems the actress is relaxing in a swimming pool. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy, Peaceful, Relaxed."

Here have a look at the pictures:

Sara Ali Khan has been keeping her fans updated by sharing glamorous pictures and fitness videos on her Instagram handle. A few days ago, she shared a video in which she can be seen exercising. In the caption, she wrote, "Midweek Moti(pumpkin emoticon)vation."

Here have a look:



Earlier, she shared stunning pictures in a black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. The actress paired her dress with high heels and left her hair loose. In the caption, she wrote, "Don't lose it all in the blur of the stars seeing is deceiving, dreaming is believing."

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untiled with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.