Sara Ali Khan's 'Midweek Motivation' Post Is Just The Dose Of Inspiration We Were Waiting For

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Trust Sara Ali Khan to add a dose of motivation to your midweek routine. Sara's rigorous workout videos give us major fitness goals. This time, she updated her “midweek motivation” diary with a clip of herself working out with trainer Karan Jaising. Sara looks like a true fitness enthusiast, performing squats and push-ups. She is seen in a green workout bra and printed shorts. Sharing the video, Sara used a pumpkin icon to make her normal caption a bit funny. She wrote, “Midweek Moti(pumpkin emoji)vation (workout icon).” Reacting to the post, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a clapping emoji while stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “(fire icons) Two favs.”

See Sara Ali Khan's latest “midweek motivation” entry here:

Whether it is weekday or weekend, Sara Ali Khan never skips her workout sessions. Or if a holiday is approaching, she prepares more to compensate for the cheat day. For example, here Sara Ali Khan is seen burning calories just so she can enjoy her Christmas vacation. “Monday motivation. Actually, JK (just kidding) just prepping for Christmas vacation (cake emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

Oh, and, after returning from a vacation, Sara Ali Khan makes sure she sheds those extra kilos on time. This year, after her long trip, Sara jumped back to her workout routine with this post. The caption read, “It's good to be back. Hogaya Holiday, come back on track. You must work hard, there's no easy hack. Just keep going- no time to slack. You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember to supplement this effort with a healthy snack.”

Regular exercise helps Sara Ali Khan maintain a fit and aww-worthy physique. These pictures are proof:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and Laxman Utekar's next.