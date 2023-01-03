New Pics From Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim's London Diaries

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life in London with her brother Ibrahim and friend Kamya Arora. Recently, the actress shared more pictures from her London diaries, and it's all about eating, shopping and posing. The first image is of her with her friend Kamya, followed by a photo of her shopping. In the third picture, Sara is hilariously posing for the camera, followed by a picture with her brother Ibrahim. In the caption, she wrote, "Stay lean, Eat clean, Enjoy the green, You'll feel serene, Hai Yakeen."

Sara Ali Khan's first post of the year was a boomerang video of her in the gym and running on a street. In the caption, she wrote, "Bhagi Bhagi into 2023, Stay fit, happy and healthy! Happy new year Keep moving and grooving. And @kamiyaah welcome to the new year same sara."

Sara Ali Khan said goodbye to 2022 with a video featuring many throwbacks. The text on the video read, "And with that 2022 season comes to an end..." In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you 2022. For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees."

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Christmas in London with her brother Ibrahim and her friends. She shared many pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "As Merry as a Cherry. In Wonderland finding our fairy. JK she's gone to Waitrose."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled this year.