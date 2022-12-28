Inside Sara Ali Khan's Christmas Celebrations With Brother Ibrahim And Her Friends In London. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who is busy holidaying with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends in London, has shared many pictures from her Christmas celebrations. In the first image, Sara and Ibrahim are sitting on a swing, happily posing for the camera. The actress looks cute in an all-pink ensemble, while her brother Ibrahim can be seen in a brown jacket paired with jeans. In the second, third and fourth pictures, she is posing with her friends, while in the last image, she is looking at a decorated Christmas tree. Seeing the images, it seems the actress spent her Christmas enjoying in Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

In the caption, she wrote, "As Merry as a Cherry, In Wonderland finding our fairy, JK she's gone to Waitrose." Check out the post below:



On Christmas, Sara Ali Khan shared many pictures and a video from her London diaries and captioned it as "Merry merry Christmas everyone. I came to the store today, but realised it's Christmas and hence shut. But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So... #gratitude Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude." In the images, Sara looks pretty in a black turtleneck top and mint green pants. She layered her look with a bright red puffer jacket.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan jetted off to London with her mother Amrita Singh and shared a picture on her Instagram stories.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.