Inside Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim's New Year Celebrations With Friends In London. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan welcomed New Year 2023 in London. The actress kept fans informed about her holiday by sharing pictures and videos on her social media pages. The actress revealed on Instagram that she was staying at Claridge's in London, by dropping a geotag for the location. In the images, Sara, dressed in a blue crop top and colourful jeggings, is posing inside a glass Christmas tree. Sara added the hashtag "happy new year 2023". The actress followed this up with another Instagram Stories – this time a collage featuring her alongside her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

See the posts here:

Amid this, Sara Ali Khan also dropped an image of what she was eating, with a text blurb that read, “Sunday Funday.”

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan's rumoured ex-boyfriend – also welcomed New Year at Claridge's in London. On Instagram Stories, he shared an image of his coffee table with cups of sweet treats, hot chocolate and tea and wrote, “Only black tea for me.”

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan had also celebrated Christmas in London. She shared pictures on the occasion. In one of them, Sara is seen with Ibrahim. In the caption, she wrote, "As Merry as a Cherry, In Wonderland finding our fairy, JK she's gone to Waitrose."





That's not all. On Christmas, Sara Ali Khan shared several pictures and a video from London diaries. She wrote, "Merry merry Christmas everyone. I came to the store today, but realised it's Christmas and hence shut. But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining Sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So... #gratitude Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude." In the images, Sara looks pretty in a black turtleneck top and mint green pants. She layered her look with a bright red puffer jacket.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal, and Metro In Dino among other projects.