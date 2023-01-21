Deepika Padukone And Sara Ali Khan In A Pic From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Party

Deepika Padukone with Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan shared a new picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ring ceremony on Friday and guess who it features? Deepika Padukone. The actresses can be seen happily posing for the picture. The Atrangi Re actor captioned the picture: "Deepika Padukone, you're just no 1 in every way." Deepika Padukone has co-starred with Sara's father Saif Ali Khan in a couple of films including Race 2, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Aarakshan. Deepika Padukone opted for a red and gold Torani saree, while Sara wore a white ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra.

See the photo of Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan shared a set of pictures from the party. She shared some photographs with actor Ananya Panday, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola and a couple of other friends and wrote: "All white. All night."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She awaits the release of Pathaan, co-starring SRK and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.