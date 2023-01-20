Inside Pics From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Ring Ceremony, Featuring Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan posted this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

What went down at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ring ceremony on Thursday night made its way to Instagram, thanks to actor Sara Ali Khan. The actress shared some inside pictures from the Ambani bash on her Instagram post. She shared some photographs with actor Ananya Panday, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola and a couple of other friends. Posting pictures from the party, the actress wrote in her Instagram caption: "All white. All night." Both Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday opted for white outfits for the occasion.

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Sara Ali Khan, who wore an outfit designed by him to the event. "With gorgeous Sara Ali Khan. Elegant and pretty in off-white Kashmiri artwork outfit," he wrote.

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

Ananya Panday shared a closer look at her OOTN on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Other guests at the party included Salman Khan with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi and sister Khushi Kapoor, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and dad Boney, Kiran Rao, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra and singer Shreya Ghoshal.Phew!