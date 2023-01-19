Pathaan: 'People Who Don't Know Deepika Padukone,' Allow John Abraham To Enlighten You

File photo of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone is "one of the nicest human beings," says the generally taciturn John Abraham, who co-stars with the actress in new film Pathaan. Deepika, like John, is among the more reserved of Bollywood's great and good; "for people who don't know her," however, John breaks it down in a promotional video for Pathaan released by producers Yash Raj Films. "I know Deepika as a person and I think she's a lovely person. She's of course gorgeous and I love her family – her father, her mother, her sister, they are all lovely human beings," John says.

"Deepika has travelled a lot and I'm always happy to see her successful. It makes me happy because I'm so fond of this girl, so it just makes me happy and she's a sweetheart. For people who don't know Deepika, she's one of the nicest human beings and that's what makes me gravitate towards her – because she's such a nice girl. I'll always wish the best for her," says John Abraham, who is usually economic with his words.

Watch John Abraham speak about both co-stars here:

What made @TheJohnAbraham play a cold-blooded, menacing, evil force of nature Jim - #Pathaan's villain? Watch John spill his guts out about #Pathaan… Here's an on-screen clash that's too thrilling to resist! pic.twitter.com/J1kWBerDS1 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 19, 2023

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, both former models, have previously co-starred in the films Race 2 and Desi Boyz. They face-off in Pathaan in which John plays a terrorist and Deepika teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, playing the title role, against John. Pathaan, as played by SRK, is an agent who is brought in from exile and pitted against John who plays Jim, leader of a terror organization called 'Outfit X.' Deepika's character forms a team with Pathaan but perhaps things aren't entirely as they seem.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, releases on January 25.