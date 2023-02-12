In Pic: A Scene From Sara Ali Khan's Melbourne Zoo Visit

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is living her best life in Australia. The actress, on Sunday, shared some more photos from her holiday. The actress visited the Melbourne zoo and she spotted a lion and a lioness during her trip. Sara documented the moment on her Instagram profile. The actress captioned her Instagram story: "Lion, lioness and Leo" (which happens to be Sara's zodiac sign). She also shared a picture of herself sitting by the Yarra River. She also shared picture of a sushi platter that she had at a Sydney restaurant.

See photos shared by Sara Ali Khan here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan, during her day out in Melbourne wore a camouflage t-shirt and a pair of shorts. Take a look at the actress' OOTD in the picture here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself from the beach and she wrote in the caption: "Sunny smiley Sydney."

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.