Sara Ali Khan's Sydney Holiday Is All About Sun, Sand And The Sea

Sara Ali Khan, who is holidaying in Sydney, Australia, is actively sharing pictures from her getaway. On Saturday afternoon, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself from the beach. Sara accessorised her look with sunglasses and a cap. The actress captioned the post: "Sunny, smiley Sydney." Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the actress' post. The actress also shared photos from the Sydney Harbour and she wrote: "Good morning." She also shared a clip of herself working out during her vacation and she wrote: "Hello weekend. No excuses."

Earlier this week, Sara Ali Khan wished her mom Amrita Singh on her birthday with this post. She wrote: 'Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion ), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration."

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sher also starred in Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.