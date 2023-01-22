Sara Ali Khan Celebrated Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary Like This

A still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

It was Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary yesterday, January 21. The actor was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Fans and Sushant's industry friends had flooded social media with wishes and warmest greetings remembering the late actor. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant in Kedarnath, too marked the day in the sweetest way possible. The actress celebrated Sushant's birth anniversary by visiting the NGO - Bal Asha Trust. In a video shared by Sara on Instagram, she is seen cutting a cake as the kids surrounding the table sing the birthday song for the late actor. In the caption, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday, Sushant. I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you're watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we've made you smile today too. Shine on. Jai Bholenath.” She added, “Thank you Bal Asha Trust for making today so special. People like you make the world a better, safer, happier place. Keep spreading the joy that you do.”

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant for a few years, shared some throwback moments featuring the two. For the caption box, Rhea just added an infinity emoji and wrote “+1”. Replying to the post, interior designer Sussanne Khan wrote, “Love u Ray.. the strength of the universe is with you.” Rhea's close friend, VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar dropped a red heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti picked a set of two images from her family album to remember her brother. Her heartwarming note read, "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai...Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you, my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon."

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, which was released after his death.