Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary, Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput With His Best Performances

Sushant in MS Dhoni - The Untold Story. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, left a profound impact on the lives of his family, friends, and fans worldwide. His death came as a shock to many who continue to mourn him even today. Sushant Singh Rajput began his career in television with a supporting role and eventually rose to fame as the lead in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. He also showcased his talent in several reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. With his birth anniversary on January 21, we think it is the perfect time to look back at some of Sushant Singh Rajput's best works.

Take a look:

Kai Po Che – Netflix

In his debut film, Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of a failed cricketer turned coach. He won a million hearts with his amazing screen presence.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Disney + Hotstar

One of his most acclaimed performances was in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story where he portrayed the former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput brought to life several iconic moments from Dhoni's career and personal life, making the film a blockbuster at the box office.

Sonchiriya – Zee5

In Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of a dacoit, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, Sushant's performance was highly praised.

Chhichhore – Disney + Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Anirudh Pathak, or Anni, a father who revisits his past in the aftermath of his son's suicide attempt. The film was a nostalgic comedy-drama that offered a poignant take on failure.

Dil Bechara – Disney + Hotstar

Lastly, Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's final film released posthumously. He played the role of Manny, a cancer patient who brings joy and warmth to the life of Kizie, the girl he falls in love with at a cancer support group.

Tell us your pick from the list.