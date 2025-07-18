<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Sonalika Joshi Clarifies Being Called A "Chain Smoker"

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sonalika Joshi AKA Madhavi was once called a "chain smoker" as she featured in a photo shoot, holding a cigarette.

Sonalika Joshi shared in a recent interview how she was being called a chain smoker by fans after her picture with a cigarette went viral.

"I was just holding it and sitting like that. I wasn't even smoking. It was just for the style, for the pose. Then suddenly, so many things came out on YouTube-'I'm a chain smoker' and what not. I said, let them talk. My family is my most important, my greatest asset. If they know how I am, then what difference does it make what they print?," she recalled.

"It was a proper photoshoot. The look was totally different. I wasn't casually smoking with a group or playing Sonalika doing that. If they don't understand that, let them talk," she said.

"Maybe they're enjoying it. Maybe their YouTube is getting views. Either they get some sadistic pleasure, or they just want to be judgmental. Let them," Sonalika added.

Joshi has acted in theatre plays like Baiko Asun Shejari, Wadhta Wadhta Wadhe, Bol Bachchan, Choukon etc early in her life. Later on she did Marathi TV serials like Paus Yeta Yeta, Kimayagar, Mahashweta, Nayak, Ek Shwasache Antar, Jagnavegali etc and TV commercials as a successful actress.

Since 2008, she has been playing Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opposite Mandar Chandwadkar.

