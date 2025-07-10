<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's Film To Cross Rs 25-Crore Mark Soon

Metro In Dino, featuring an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma, has been maintaining a modest run at the box office. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, opened in the theatres on July 4.

On Day 6 (July 9), Metro In Dino minted Rs 2.25 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 24.50 crore. Safe to say, the movie is soon going to enter the Rs 25-crore club. Metro In Dino witnessed a total Hindi occupancy rate of 14.59% on its first Wednesday, added the report.

Breaking it down in detail — the night shows registered the highest footfall of 18.61%. It was followed by the evening shows, which registered 16.33% . Meanwhile, the afternoon screenings recorded 15.06% occupancy, with the lowest being the morning shows, which stood at 8.37% .

Metro In Dino marks Sara Ali Khan's first collaboration with Anurag Basu. The actress, in a conversation with IANS, spoke about working with the director.

Sara Ali Khan said, “I was surprised throughout. I think that the minute you let go, some surprising things end up happening. Basu da calls it magic. I feel like just being able to let free, let go and truly be present in the moments that we were because the whole set would come alive. There was just a palpable energy in general, so you just had to let go, not think, and be there. And that was what we had to follow".

Metro In Dino, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, is the spiritual successor to Anurag Basu's 2007 romantic drama Life In A Metro. It revolves around the theme of modern-day relationships, challenges and heartbreak in urban metro cities.

