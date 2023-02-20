Kartik Aaryan Is 'Surprised' That Only 'One Or Two' Pics With Sara Ali Khan From Udaipur Went Viral

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: sakt_9095)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who were recently spotted together in Udaipur, sparked rekindled romance rumours on social media. The duo were reportedly dating while working together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal but parted ways sometime before the release of the film. Therefore, when pictures of the stars from Udaipur surfaced on the Internet, they created a massive buzz. Now, reacting to the reports about the rumoured romance with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan was “surprised” only “one or two” photos of themselves went viral earlier this month. Talking to Siddharth Kannan on his talk show, Kartik Aaryan said that he and Sara were at the same place for work commitments and that's when people started clicking their pictures. “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bahut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So, someone who was present there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos),” said the actor during the interview.

Kartik Aaryan was also asked about working on a film with Sara Ali Khan again. He said: “As of now, aisa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur, as of now, toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don't know anything)."

Watch Kartik Aaryan's full interview with Siddharth Kannan here:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were reportedly in a relationship shortly after she expressed her wish to date him on Koffee With Karan. During a rapid-fire section, when the actress was asked to name the person she would like to date, she said: “I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan."

In the last season of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, Sara Ali Khan mindfully avoided making any direct comments or reacting to statements about her rumoured romance with Kartik Aaryan. However, in an interview with India Today, Karan Johar confirmed that the duo dated for quite some time. “I call this couch the couch of manifestation….Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating,” he was quoted as saying.

Last year in September, Kartik Aaryan also acknowledged the reports about his rumoured relationship with Sara Ali Khan. In an interview with Film Companion, he said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa. (I have been single for the past 1.25 years, I don't know anything else)."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik now has Satya Prem Ki Katha with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani, as well as Captain India lined up.