Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday's Qatar Diaries Are Setting Friendship Goals. This Pic Is A Proof

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are having a blast together in Qatar, and their Instagram posts stand as proof. They have shared many pictures offering a sneak peek of lip-smacking delicacies, amazing views from their hotel room and more. However, one photo grabbed our attention where both the actresses were getting ready together. In one of the images shared by Ananya, they can be seen in their bathrobe. Sara is applying makeup on Ananya. Seeing Ananya's picture, it seems Sara did a really great job, as the actress looks gorgeous.

Ananya Panday can be seen in a white co-ord set paired with high heels, while Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a black dress with floral detailing around the neckline. Sharing the pictures, Ananya simply dropped a waving hand emoticon.

Take a look below:

Sara Ali Khan has also shared pictures offering a closer glimpse of her look. In one of the pictures, Ananya is hugging Sara. Sharing the images, she dropped heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan sunkissed pictures in which is happily posing for the camera with a cup of coffee. In the caption, she wrote, "Golden Sunrise & Strong Coffee. Best moments sweeter than toffee."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untiled with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight and Ae Watan Mere Watan. On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.