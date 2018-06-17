Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Playing Sanjay Dutt Was 'Terrifying And Exciting At The Same Time' On Twitter Chat

Highlights
Hey Marvelis! I must confess that it's terrifying and exciting at the same time! #JaaduKiJhappihttps://t.co/1oJD8zjAgE— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Ranbir wished his fans on Father's Day and also confessed that he is scared of his father Rishi Kapoor and shared a few throwback pictures. Here are some.
Riddhima, papa and I sharing a fun moment #JaaduKiJhappi@chintskappic.twitter.com/InL0p7jyEi— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Awkward teenager moment with papa #JaaduKiJhappi@chintskap#RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/gS8Q4zCQoE— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Here's a compilation of some of our favourite tweets from Ranbir's Twitter interaction with fans.
Hey Rakesh! I have only learned from my failures and not from my successes. #JaaduKiJhappihttps://t.co/nt10U5EDym— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Being an avid football fan, the actor even discussed the ongoing FIFA World Cup and revealed the team that he supports.
I support Barcelona and @MumbaiCityFC. However, I am rooting for Argentina to win the cup! #JaaduKiJhappi to #Messihttps://t.co/glYyb9a7s1— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
When Ranbir was asked about that one friend he could look up to, he said: "My best friend/director Ayan Mukerji." Ayan has directed Ranbir in Wake Up Sid! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. They are collaborating again for Brahmastra.
My best friend/director Ayan Mukherjee! #JaaduKiJhappihttps://t.co/jPmyI4xBYP— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Thank you janaab! Keeping winning with the vines! Mulakat jald hogi. Best wishes to you https://t.co/wVnj4aOTl7— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor awaits the release of Sanju, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Sanju will hit the screens on June 29.