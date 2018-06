Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Playing Sanjay Dutt Was 'Terrifying And Exciting At The Same Time' On Twitter Chat

Ranbir Kapoor at a promotional event in Mumbai.

It is not every day that Ranbir Kapoor interacts with his fans on social media but Sunday definitely counted as an exception as Ranbir Kapoor took over Fox Star Hindi's Twitter handle in order to interact with his fans about his upcoming film, where he will be seen playing the titular role. Ranbir, who does not use social media, interacted with fans and talked about football, his upcoming film, his Father's Day plans and more. During the interaction, the actor opened up about his experience of filmingand revealed that playing Sanjay Dutt was "terrifying and exciting at the same time." He also mentioned that the "biggest challenge" of filming Sanju was to "believe that he could do it." When a curious fan asked him about the songs that he is currently hooked on to, Ranbir replied: "(from) and(from Alia Bhatt's)." Ranbir wished his fans on Father's Day and also confessed that he is scared of his father Rishi Kapoor and shared a few throwback pictures. Here are some.Here's a compilation of some of our favourite tweets from Ranbir's Twitter interaction with fans.Being an avid football fan, the actor even discussed the ongoing FIFA World Cup and revealed the team that he supports.When Ranbir was asked about that one friend he could look up to, he said: "My best friend/director Ayan Mukerji. " Ayan has directed Ranbir inand. They are collaborating again for Ranbir had the sweetest reply to comedian Bhuvan Bam's message, who wrote: "My favourite Ranbir Kapoor is on Twitter, welcome" Ranbir replied: "Thank youKeep winning the vines.Best wishes to you."On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor awaits the release of, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.will hit the screens on June 29.