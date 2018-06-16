Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Is A Brat, Says His Co-Star

But we thought Ranbir Kapoor was not a "brat", remember what Neetu Kapoor had said earlier in an interview? Anyway, Karishma Tanna, who will share screen space with the 35-year-old actor in Sanju, shared her experience of working with Ranbir and told IANS that her co-star is a "brat". But don't think Karishma was complaining because she had all good things to say about Ranbir as a professional. In an interview with news agency IANS, this is what she said: "He is amazing, a thorough professional and a brat. He's a lot of fun on the set. He has very good humour, talks well and a lovely guy to work with."
The terms "Ranbir Kapoor" and "brat" trended a great deal last month after an old interview of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor went crazy viral. In the video, that was being shared on social media, Neetu described her son as: "He's totally down-to-earth, he's simple and he never loses his cool" whereas, for Rishi Kapoor, this is what Neetu had to say: "He's a brat. He's a bully and he's loud." LOL.
Karisma Tanna is reported to be playing the role of Madhuri Dixit in Sanju, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Asked about her role in Sanju, this is what she told news agency IANS: "I won't be able to say that but I am playing an important role."
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Also joining the ensemble cast are Anushka Sharma (who plays a biographer), Sonam Kapoor (who features as one of Sanjay Dutt's love interests), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis) and Vicky Kaushal (as Sanjay Dutt's childhood friend).
Sanju releases on June 29.
(With IANS inputs)