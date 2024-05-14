When A Struggling Sanjay Kapoor Wasn't Cast In No Entry By Brother Boney: 'Took More Sellable Fardeen Khan'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: priyamishra2702)

Veteran star Sanjay Kapoor recently opened up about a challenging phase in his life. During his guest appearance on Shivani Pau's podcast, A Millennial Mind Podcast, the actor recalled the time when his elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, did not cast him in the 2005 film No Entry. Sanjay shared, “My brother [Boney Kappor] didn't cast me when I was going through the [tough] phase. When he made No Entry, he could have taken me instead of Fardeen Khan; but he didn't. There already was Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me. Things would have still happened the way it happened and No Entry would have been a blockbuster.”

“But he [Boney Kapoor] took Fardeen [Khan] because, at that time, he was more sellable than me. I haven't worked in my brother's production in the last 20 years. When I was producing films and going through this low (phase), it was not that they didn't love me. But it is business at the end of the day,” Sanjay Kapoor added.

No Entry was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. In addition to Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor, the rom-com featured Lara Dutta and Esha Deol in key roles.

Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor are the sons of film producer Surinder Kapoor. They have a sister, Reena Marwah.

During the same conversation, Sanjay Kapoor talked about how he is “happier” and “more content” than Anil Kapoor. He said, “I think even though Anil [Kapoor] is more successful than me, I always feel that I am happier and more content than him, for whatever reason. I am always saying God is kind. Even if I've achieved less than him, I just feel I'm happier. I'm always in a better mood. I'm not saying he's sad or anything, but I don't know how to put it. But I feel I'm more content than him.”

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The Netflix film also featured Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dimple Kapadia.