Sanjay Kapoor's First Photoshoot Ever With Amala Akkineni. Circa 1987

Sanjay Kapoor with Amala Akkineni. (courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor on Thursday shared a special throwback post on Instagram much to the delight of Bollywood fans. The image is from the actor's first photoshoot ever. The photograph clicked at Mumbai's Madh Island dates back to 1987. In the frame, he is seen posing with actress Amala Akkineni. While Sanjay Kapoor looks dapper in his striped, blue shirt and a pair of white pants, Amala is seen in a chic deep blue dress. Sanjay Kapoor, in the caption, revealed that Amala would have been his first co-star, but their film, unfortunately, fell through. “Throwback to my first photo shoot ever with the beautiful, talented Amala, who would have been my first co-star, but our film unfortunately fell through,” read the caption. It was accompanied by hashtags such as great memories, 1987, and JP Singhal.

Amala Akkineni, who is married to actor Nagarjuna, started off her acting career with a Tamil film titled Mythili Yennai Kadali, directed by noted filmmaker T. Rajendar. The film was released in 1986, a year before her photoshoot with Sanjay Kapoor.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor made his acting debut in 1995 with the film Prem, co-starring Tabu. Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor mentioned that at the time of this photoshoot, she was just 14 years old. “1987 !!! I was 14 yrs old at the time,” she wrote. Actor Sham Mashalkar also commented on the post: “Bahut badhiya (well done) Sanjay Ji.”



Days ago, Sanjay Kapoor celebrated 28 years of Kartavya. Helmed by Raj Kanwar, Kartavya was the first film Sanjay signed with “the very beautiful and talented” late Divya Bharti. The actor shared that they just shot 2 songs and a few scenes with Divya, before her untimely death in 1993. Sanjay Kapoor revealed that Juhi Chawla, who was at the peak of her career, was “very gracious to step in” and prioritised the film so they could wrap it up. Kartavya released in 1995. Alongside a video montage of various songs from the film, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “28 years of Kartavya, A film which will always be close to my heart. First picture I signed opposite the very beautiful and talented Divya Bharti shot 2 songs and few scenes with her but unfortunately we lost her in 1993 , Juhi Chawla was very gracious to step in at the peak of her career, gave priority so that we could finish this film asap!”

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy, headlined by Shahid Kapoor. His upcoming project includes Merry Christmas. The film, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is all set to release in theatres later this year on December 15. He will also share screen space with Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak. He will also be seen in the web series Made In Heaven 2.