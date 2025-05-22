Viral Video: Naga Chaitanya's Mother Amala Reacts To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Emotional Speech

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni, recently attended the Zee Telugu Awards ceremony. While the duo had no public interactions, Amala was seen reacting to Samantha's heartfelt speech from the audience. A video of Amala's reaction has gone viral.

In the newly released promotional video on Instagram, Samantha is seen walking up to the stage to receive an award for completing 15 years in the Telugu industry. The actress expressed gratitude to her audience for their love and support. Amid this, we get a glimpse of Amala sitting in the audience. She clapped for Samantha with a proud smile on her face. Watch the full video here:

FYI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple got separated in 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, Samantha is rumoured to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The relationship rumours began back in February when the actress shared several photos with Raj from the World Pickleball League match on Instagram. For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one picture, Samantha was seen holding Raj's hands, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Earlier this month, Samantha shared a bunch of pictures featuring the man of the moment, celebrating her maiden production Subham's journey.

Raj Nidimoru AKA Raj of the Raj-DK duo, is popular for directing films like Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. On OTTs, they created shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, Farzi and more. Samantha collaborated with Raj and DK on projects like The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

On the future work front, the actress will be working with the directing duo once again in Rakht Brahmand and Family Man Season 3.