In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates <i>Subham</i> Success With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. The two have collaborated on the second season of the spy-thriller (more on that later).

Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has added fuel to the rumours with her latest Instagram post. The actress, who is basking in the success of her maiden production venture Subham, shared a thank-you note for fans.

The carousel post featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu standing alongside Raj Nidimoru as they posed with the film banner. The actress also shared a selfie with Raj, in which she was seen resting her head on his shoulders. The couple seemed to be sitting inside a plane.

In the caption, Samantha wrote, "Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!"

"We are @tralalamovingpictures And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start!," she added. See the post here:

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple. The actress offered prayers before the release of her production venture Subham.

For the spiritual outing, Samantha chose a traditional light pink salwar kameez while Raj wore a blue shirt and white dhoti. Read the full story here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru worked together on the spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny and the second season of The Family Man. The actress will be working with the director duo Raj and DK once again in Rakht Brahmand and Family Man Season 3.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple parted ways in 2021.